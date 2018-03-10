The Bureau of Fire Protection has only one fire substation on the island, which is a top tourist destination

Published 8:30 AM, March 10, 2018

AKLAN, Philippines – The municipal fire marshal of Malay in this province on Friday, March 9, urged the local government to establish additional fire substations on the island of Boracay, a top tourist destination in the country.

Currently, the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) has only one fire substation on the island.

Senior Fire Inspector Lorna Parcellano said the Boracay fire substation in Barangay Manoc-Manoc is 8.3 kilometers from Barangay Yapak and 5.2 kilometers from Barangay Balabag.

Parcellano said additional fire substations in Yapak and Balabag will ensure operational readiness and quicker response time of firefighters and volunteer groups – such as Boracay Action Group-Boracay Fire Rescue and Ambulance Volunteers (BAG-BFRAV) – during emergencies, disasters, and fire calls.

The Boracay fire substation is equipped with two fire trucks, while another fire truck is temporarily housed in the Barangay Caticlan council building in mainland Malay.

Parcellano, a former BFP-Region VI disbursing and public information officer, is also lobbying for the Malay municipal government to donate a property for the construction of a fire station.

The fire marshal said the BFP will fund the construction of a fire station building in mainland Malay for the safety and protection of the communities.

Parcellano noted that BFP personnel in Boracay encounter problems in responding to calls because of narrow roads and fire-prone shanties in the area, as well as the lack of fire hydrants.

BFP-Malay is campaigning in schools and barangays for fire safety and drills, and does regular inspections of establishments on Boracay Island and mainland Malay. – Rappler.com