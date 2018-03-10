Published 11:00 AM, March 10, 2018
Updated 3:30 PM, March 10, 2018
AURORA BOREALIS. A person watches the northern lights on March 3, 2018, in Unstad, in the arctic circle in northern Norway. Photo by Oliver Morin/AFP
FALL/WINTER COLLECTION. A model presents a creation for Comme des Garcons during the 2018/2019 fall/winter collection fashion show on March 3, 2018, in Paris. Photo by Bertrand Guay/AFP
EAGLE FESTIVAL. A Mongolian Kazakh releases an eagle during the Spring Eagle Festival in Ulaanbaatar on March 4, 2018. Photo by Byamba-Ochir/AFP
ITALY ELECTIONS. A woman alleged to be a Femen activist jumps on a table in front of Silvio Berlusconi, leader of right-wing party Forza Italia, to protest topless with a body painting reading 'Berlusconi, you have expired' on March 4, 2018, at a polling station in Milan. Photo by Miguel Media/AFP
PRESIDENTIAL CAMPAIGN. A supporter of Sierra Leone's All People's Congress presidential candidate Samura Kamara at a campaign rally on March 5, 2018, in Makeni, northern Sierra Leone. Photo by Issouf Sanogo/AFP
HANDICAP AWARENESS. Men dismantle the symbolicly attached prosthetic arms from a replica of the Venus de Milo during an action led by Handicap International to raise awareness on the thousands of amputees worldwide in need of a prosthesis, at the Louvre-Rivoli metro station in Paris on March 6, 2018. Photo by Christophe Archambault/AFP
CHILDREN OF CONFLICT. A Syrian child receives treatment as victims of reported regime air strikes on Hamouria, Saqba, and Kafr Batna are brought to a makeshift hospital in the rebel-held enclave of Eastern Ghouta on March 7, 2018. Photo by Amer Almohibany/AFP
#STANDWITHCJ. Church groups, students, farmers, workers, and supporters of Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno march to the House of Representatives on March 6, 2018, to 'express their grave concern on the efforts in Congress to impeach the Chief Justice.' Photo by Angie de SIlva/Rappler
EMBATTLED. Supreme Court Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno poses with students after delivering a speech at a forum at St Scholastica's College on March 7, 2018. Photo by Inoue Jaena/Rappler
IMPEACHMENT COMMITTEE. Committee members huddle before voting on the impeachment complaint against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on March 8, 2018. Photo by Darren Langit/Rappler
WOMEN'S DAY. Protesters march along Manila to commemorate International Women's Day on March 8, 2018. Photo by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler
DEMANDING SAFER LIVES. A protestor holds a placard as thousands of Bangladeshi women, non-governmental organizations, and rights groups activists take to the streets to mark International Women's Day in Dhaka on March 8, 2018. Photo by Munir Uz Zaman/AFP
FUTURE BRIDE. US actress Meghan Markle, fiancee of Britain's Prince Harry, greets well-wishers as she and the prince arrive at Millennium Point to attend an event hosted by by social enterprise Stemettes to celebrate International Women's Day in Birmingham on March 8, 2018. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP
CLEANSING. Lin Xiwei, a 36-year-old shoemaker from Putian, is dressed as a local deity as he performs the 'eating flowers' ritual in Xiaohu, Baitang, in Fujian province on March 8, 2018. Photo by Johannes Eisele/AFP
TORITO. People shelter from fireworks before the traditional 'torito (little bull)' made of paper, wood and fireworks during celebrations of San Juan de Dios in Tultepec on the outskirts of Mexico City, March 8, 2018. Photo by Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP
HISTORIC MEETING. People watch a television news report showing pictures of US President Donald Trump (L) and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at a railway station in Seoul on March 9, 2018. Photo by Jung Yeon-je/AFP
– Rappler.com