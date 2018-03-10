Senator Leila de Lima's personal physician has recommended a CT scan after he found an 'impression of a liver mass' during a routine checkup of the detained lawmaker in Camp Crame

Published 3:57 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court (RTC) has granted a one-day medical furlough to detained Senator Leila de Lima, after her physician found an “impression of a liver mass” and recommended a computed tomography or a CT scan as soon as possible.

Muntinlupa Branch 205 Judge Amelia Fabros Corpuz signed her resolutions on March 6, copies of which were obtained by Rappler on Saturday, March 10.

De Lima will undergo a CT scan at the Philippine Heart Center. The date for the furlough was not specified in the resolutions.

De Lima underwent an ultrasound during a routine checkup at the Philippine National Police (PNP) General Hospital on February 15. Her personal physician, Dr Errol Rhett Santelices, said the ultrasound gave an impression of a liver mass, and recommended a CT scan tri-phase of the liver “as soon as possible.”

The Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecution panel initially opposed it saying that the PNP General Hospital could conduct the examination.

But the PNP hospital said they do not have a CT scan machine which could cater to De Lima’s needs. (READ: De Lima: One year of living and surviving in jail)

The prosecution and defense agreed in an open court hearing on March 6 that De Lima should undergo the CT scan at the Heart Center in Quezon City.

Police will escort De Lima to the hospital, and all corresponding expenses will be shouldered by the senator.

The resolutions reveal that all 3 drug trade charges are now being handled by Judge Corpuz. Previously assigned judges either inhibited or retired early.

De Lima has not been arraigned in any of the 3 cases as the DOJ finishes amending its information against her. She has been in detention for over a year. – Rappler.com