Published 8:29 PM, March 10, 2018

NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, Philippines – Authorities recovered sachets of drugs hidden inside a Bible following a buy-bust operation at a suspected drug den in Lopez Subdivision, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

The operation on Wednesday, March 7, led to the arrest of Jose Ansuyon, 54, and Marvin Dioso, 23.

The subject of the operation was Ansuyon's son, 21-year-old Joshue, who evaded arrest.

All of them are newly-identified drug personalities of Victorias City, said city police chief Superintendent German Garbosa.

During the raid, policemen recovered 3 sachets of suspected shabu, drug paraphernalia, P400 marked money, and P200 cash.

Police also recovered sachets of shabu in the Bible. The suspects cut a hole in the Bible to hide the contraband. Garbosa said there was "really an intention to hide the drugs."

The recovered drugs are worth P5,000. The suspects, who are now detained at the police station, are facing drug charges. – Rappler.com