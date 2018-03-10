Vernon Sarne is charged with cyber libel for identifying on a Facebook post the wrong person as the gunman in a 2016 road rage incident

Published 10:03 PM, March 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A Manila court has ordered the arrest of Vernon Sarne, former editor-in-chief of website Top Gear Philippines, over a cyber libel charge, according to reports.

Acting presiding judge Amy Ana De Villa-Rosero of Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 12 issued the order to arrest Sarne, who was sued for committing cyber libel as provided in the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012, ABS-CBN News reported on Saturday, March 10.

The order was dated February 27. His bail was set at P10,000.

Sarne was earlier indicted by the Department of Justice for identifying on a Facebook post the wrong person as the gunman who killed a biker in a road rage incident that happened in Quiapo, Manila last 2016, ABS-CBN News also reported.

Motorist Nestor Punzalan filed the complaint against Sarne.

Sarne has since made a public apology, and left Top Gear Philippines following the incident. – Rappler.com