Dubbed as 'A Grey Journey,' the photo exhibit of Father Vladimir Echalas is open at Ayala Mall, Legazpi City, until March 31

Published 11:31 AM, March 11, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Who says photography is only for guys with big cameras?

With just an iPhone and iPad, Father Vladimir "Vlad" Echalas, 52, managed to take stunning images and set up a well-received photo exhibit.

In his exhibit dubbed as "A Grey Journey," Echalas took photos from Peru, the United Kingdon, Brazil, Vatican City, Australia, Indonesia, Norway, France, and New Zealand without any long-lens cameras.

"I used my iPhone in capturing these images (iPhotography) because it's easy to carry and lighter than my DSLR. You too can take stunning photos through your cellphones," Echalas said in an interview with Rappler.

Echalas is a missionary for the Society of Our Lady of the Most Holy Trinity (SOLT). The exhibit's name was inspired by the grey color of the group's missionary attire.

"It is 'A Grey Journey' because these photographs represent the most memorable moments of my wondering as a SOLT missionary priest," Echalas said.

The photographs are for sale, with each image only to be printed only once when someone purchases it from the collection.

The proceeds, Echalas said, will be used to build a 3-story retreat house in Trinitas Home for Contemplation in Bonga village, Bacacay town.

"I pray you will see the beauty and grandeur of God in these images which I believe are some of His humble vestiges imprints in the world," he said.

The views immortalized by Echalas are housed in Legazpi City's Ayala Mall until March 31. – Rhaydz Barcia/Rappler.com