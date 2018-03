Award-winning documentary photographer Rick Rocamora takes these photos of Filipinas over the years

Published 2:31 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's women's month once more.

As we celebrate equality and women's rights, we share the different faces of the Filipina, beyond the image of Maria Clara.

Here are photos by award-winning documentary photographer Rick Rocamora through the years, showing the contrast of rising equality and opportunity with continuing discrimination, persecution, and poverty for women in the Philippines.

– Rappler.com