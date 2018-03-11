Vessels going to 'high-risk' areas will either be escorted by the Philippine Coast Guard or will have sea marshals on board

Published 4:37 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) has deployed sea marshals to secure vessels bound for Mindanao as part of efforts to thwart attacks from pirates and terrorists.

Commodore Lyndon Latorre, district commander of PCG Central Visayas, said their priority will be vessels going to "high-risk" areas.

Vessels going to high-risk areas include cargo vessels bound for the Zamboanga peninsula and the Moro Gulf. They will be escorted by PCG ships.

Passenger ships from Manila will also have marshals on board, as part of the agency's response to requests from shipping lines to guard their vessels.

In Central Visayas, around 16 sea marshals will be escorting ships that traverse the Zamboanga and Moro Gulf. Two will be assigned for every ship.

Latorre said the PCG will need to tap the help of other agencies, since their manpower is lacking. This is particularly true during high-peak season for passenger vessels. – Rappler.com