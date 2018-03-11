'His murderous and erratic ways plus his crass, twisted, and perverted statements are indicative of a deeply sick mind,' says Senator Antonio Trillanes IV

Published 5:45 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte's chief nemesis, Senator Antonio Trillanes IV, agreed with United Nations (UN) human rights chief Zeid Ra'ad Al Hussein's view that the Philippine leader should undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

"His murderous and erratic ways plus his crass, twisted, and perverted statements are indicative of a deeply sick mind. Hindi 'yan normal na pag-iisip, lalo na ng isang Filipino (It's not a normal way of thinking, especially for a Filipino)," said Trillanes in a statement on Sunday, March 11.

He added that "for the sake of the safety and well-being" of the country, Duterte should "prove that he has a sound mental health by going through a psychiatric evaluation."

Zeid made the remark amid Duterte's continuing hostility against human rights advocates and experts. Duterte has made a frequent target of UN special rapporteur on extrajudicial killings Agnes Callamard. (READ: Evading probes? The many times Duterte admin didn't give drug war documents)

Trillanes, a former soldier who belongs to the Magdalo group, is part of the Senate minority.

His colleague in the majority, however, thinks Zeid's statements were "uncalled for."

"Isn't he supposed to have a higher level of education, demeanor? Sixteen million people voted for [Duterte], as part of our democracy. It's insulting coming from someone who isn't even Filipino. It wasn't right for him to say that," said Senator Panfilo Lacson in Filipino.

Duterte is known for his bombastic statements regarding crime, punishment, and people who stand for human rights. The Philippine president has particularly been in the spotlight for his controversial war on drugs. (READ: Psychiatric test? 'World needs more Dutertes,' says Cayetano) – Rappler.com