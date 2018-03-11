Now Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque asserts 'good faith' on the part of China as Malacañang backs joint exploration in the West Philippine Sea

Published 6:15 PM, March 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines — While he now justifies joint exploration with China in the West Philippine Sea, and stresses "good faith" on the part of Beijing, it was not always this way for international law expert Harry Roque.

In fact, before becoming a mouthpiece of President Rodrigo Duterte, Roque even once slammed China as an "aggressor."

"China is an aggressor under international law," Roque said in an article posted on his website, www.harryroque.com, on July 5, 2015.

"China has resorted to unlawful use of force to advance its claims to vast amount of waters in the West Philippine Sea and has shunned a peaceful means to settle its territorial dispute with the Philippines," Roque said in a speech at Harvard Law School.

He also said: "China's resort to the use of force in lieu of peaceful arbitration proves that it is today the same hegemonic and colonial state that Mao and the rest of China rejected in their People's Revolution."

Roque has since made a turnaround, as Duterte vows friendlier ties with China, and as Roque is believed to be eyeing a Senate seat in 2019.

Rappler compiled Roque's contradicting statements, before and after he became Duterte's spokesman, in this in-depth piece.

Roque told Rappler in February: "I speak for the President now. In this capacity, I have no personal opinions." – Rappler.com