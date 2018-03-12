The PNP refuses to put guidelines on issuing subpoenas

Published 9:19 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) apparently does not need rules in issuing subpoenas.

According to PNP chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa, they only need their "conscience" before issuing the powerful document.

The PNP chief was pressed whether they would issue guidelines in issuing subpoenas by reporters, inquiring whether it would have calculated guidelines like most of its operations.

Context: President Duterte recently signed Republic Act 10973, which allows the PNP chief and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group's top 2 officials.

Subpoenas order people to present themselves to a venue to testify or present documents or evidence.

Why this matters: Conscience cannot hold the PNP chief or the top two of the CIDG liable if abuses are committed.

Without guidelines, they do not have hardline standards on when it is unnecessary to issue a subpoena. – Rappler.com