PNP CIDG chief Roel Obusan quashes fears that the subpoena will be used against the poor and defenseless

Published 9:50 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Allaying fears that their new subpoena powers are anti-poor, Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief Director Roel Obusan said the documents will primarily be used against "the well-fed" and the "wealthy."

Obusan said this in a Camp Crame press conference on Monday, March 12.

Context: President Rodrigo Duterte recently returned the powers of the PNP to issue subpoenas through the PNP chief and the CIDG's top two officials.

The document orders its recipient to present himself to a venue to testify and/or present evidence. This has raised fears that the PNP will use its new powers haphazardly in its ongoing intensified campaigns against illegal drugs, terrorism, and insurgency, with the poor supposedly left most defenseless. (READ: No rules to issue subpoenas, 'conscience' is enough – PNP chief Dela Rosa)

How to target the wealthy? With subpoena powers limited to PNP chief and the CIDG's top 2, Obusan said cases they will sign are bound to be limited to "high-profile" and "sensational" cases, with suspects usually coming from higher economic classes.

Small cases asking for a subpoena have no place in the office of the CIDG, and PNP chief Ronald dela Rosa said that he will only limit his signature to "extreme cases." – Rappler.com