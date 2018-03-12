Dr Edsel Salvana, director of the UP Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology, says the HIV AE subtype is more resistant to antiretroviral drugs

Published 6:30 PM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Scientists from the Philippines warn of a new drug-resistant subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) which could worsen the epidemic in the country.

DW discussed the HIV AE subtype in an interview with Dr Edsel Salvana, director of the Institute of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology at the National Institutes of Health at the University of the Philippines.

According to Salvana, the HIV AE subtype is a more aggressive form of HIV.

"Those infected by the HIV subtype AE are younger, sicker patients who are more resistant to antiretroviral (ARV) drugs. We are also seeing a faster progression to AIDS under subtype AE," Salvana added.

While HIV rates are generally declining due to advancements in treatment and care, the Philippine remains an outlier with an epidemic on its hands. Data from the 2017 UNAIDS Report on global HIV epidemic states point to new HIV cases among Filipinos growing more than double – from 4,300 in 2010 to 10,500 in 2016.

Most western research has been done on HIV subtype B, but Salvana says research has to widen to keep HIV from getting worse.

"The truth is we are just a few viral mutations away from a resurgence of HIV – and it is not going to look like what it used to look like. It will be worse. If we are not vigilant, we are going to be caught with our pants down," Salvana said.

Salvana said local research into the AE subtype of HIV is "urgently needed."

"Specifically for the Philippines, we need more scientists willing to do research work on HIV. To do this, we need to make access to government research funds more efficient. The current government procurement procedures are tedious and slow, which causes further delay in research," he said. (READ: Modernizing the Philippines' HIV law)

Salvana also said the modernization of Philippines' HIV testing laws is "long overdue."

He added that an opt-out approach might be better as well. In an opt-out approach, patients are told an HIV test will also be conducted unless they decline to have the test taken.

"This approach," Salvana said, "is meant to help identify persons living with HIV who may otherwise not volunteer or subject themselves to testing because they do not think that they are at risk of HIV infection." – Rappler.com