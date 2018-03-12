Watch the hearing live on Rappler on Monday, March 12

Published 11:15 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The House of Representatives on Monday, March 12, conducts a hearing on the proposed postponement of the barangay election.

After two postponements, the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) elections would push through on Monday, May 14, this year, Martin Diño said when he was the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) undersecretary for barangay affairs.

However, House justice committee chairperson Reynaldo Umali moved for the poll's cancellation days after Diño made the announcement.

Watch the hearing on Rappler. – Rappler.com