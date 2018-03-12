A defiant Chief Justice says she has no intentions of stepping down

Published 11:33 AM, March 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno on Monday, March 12, defiantly declared, " I will not resign."

This was in reaction to calls from judges and Supreme Court employees who called on her to resign during Monday's flag ceremony at the High Court.

"The pending impeachment proceedings in recent months have put the entire judiciary in disrepute, thereby affecting the honor and integrity of its justices, judges, officials have pitted against each other resulting in a distressing atmosphere. This is aggravated by the fact that the Court en banc has taken cognizance of the petition for quo warranto and ordered her to file her comment thereto, instead of dismissing it outright," a statement released on Monday said.

"We are calling on you, also for the benefit of the entire nation, to step down as Chief Justice," the employees said in Filipino.

The prepared statement was signed by several groups, including the Philippine Judges Assocation. – Rappler.com

More to follow