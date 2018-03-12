The Con-Com votes for a self-executing provision that will cover relatives up to the 2nd degree of consanguinity and affinity

MANILA, Philippines - The Consultative Committee voted to insert a self-executing provision covering relatives up to the 2nd degree of consanguinity and affinity.

The ban could prohibit such relatives from succeeding each other, running in the same election cycle, or occupying simultaneous posts in government but this will still be voted on.

The voting took place during their en banc session on Monday, March 12, in Pasay City.

Nineteen out of the 20 members were in attendance. Father Ranhilio Aquino was the only member not present during the voting.

The vote on whether to totally ban political dynasties or merely regulate them was first put on the table. The vote to merely regulate beat the total ban by only one vote. Ten voted to regulate while 9 voted for a complete ban.

LOOK: How each Con-Com member voted on anti-dynasty provision (TB=total ban, R=regulation only) pic.twitter.com/tKRaT5qhVl — Pia Ranada (@piaranada) March 12, 2018

Votes for the provision to cover only up to the 2nd degree of consanguinity and affinity also won by just one vote over coverage up to the 4th degree.

This was during the run-off voting after a tie between coverage up to the 2nd degree and coverage up to the 4th degree, and one vote for coverage up to the 3rd degree.

The winning vote means the provision to regulate political dynasties will cover only parents, children, grandparents, grandchildren, and in-laws of an incumbent official. The provision will entail a level of prohibition for them when it comes to occupying electoral posts.

But uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews will not be covered by the provision.

Those covered by the provision:

Children of official and their spouses

Parents

Grandparents

Brothers, sisters, and their spouses

Granchildren and their spouses

Spouse of official

Parents-in-law

Brothers and sisters-in-law and their spouses

Grandparents of spouse

Former senate president Aquilino Pimentel Jr argued for a total ban.

"If we want to end political dynasties, we better ban them completely. If we just regulate, we just allow loopholes," he told the body.

Fellow Con-Com member Edmund Tayao, who voted to regulate dynasties, said he wants a total ban on them but only in local and regional elections.

He reasoned that, based on evidence, political dynasties have not dominated elections for president and vice president. - Rappler.com