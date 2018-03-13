The reconnaissance drones can enhance operations of the military's ground, air, and naval forces

Published 10:33 AM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Air Force (PAF) acquired 6 ScanEagle Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) through a foreign military financing grant from the United States (US).

The grant is estimated at $13.76 million (P716.20 million)*, drawn from US funds allocated for its regional allies.

These are reconnaissance drones that could enhance operations of the military's ground, air, and naval forces.

The acceptance, turn-over, and blessing ceremony was held on Tuesday morning, March 13, at the Villamor Air Base, the PAF headquarters in Pasay City.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana and US ambassador Sung Kim were present at the ceremony.

"It is capable of performing several missions such as internal security operations, counter-terrorism, and limited maritime patrol," said Major Aristides Galang, PAF spokesperson.

Galang said it may also be used in humanitarian assistance and disaster response, assessing damage caused by disasters and calamities. – Rappler.com

*US$1 = P52.05