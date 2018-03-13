Police Officer 2 Kristofferson Reyes was dismissed from the service in 2016, Batangas City police say

Published 11:40 AM, March 13, 2018

BATANGAS CITY, Philippines – A former member of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Batangas City station was arrested in an entrapment operation in Barangay Libjo on Monday, March 11.

Joint forces of the PNP Drug Enforcement Unit and Batangas Provincial Intelligence Branch arrested 35-year-old Police Officer 2 Kristofferson Reyes and his companion Henry Banaira, 52, after they were caught in possession of suspected shabu and an illegal firearm.

They face charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Dugs Act of 2002, and Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Batangas City Police Chief Superintendent Wildemar Tiu said the suspects were caught with a black sling bag that contained the illegal substance with an estimated street value of P25,000, while having a transaction near the outpost of Barangay Libjo past 4 pm on Monday.

Police also recoverd from the suspect a government-issued 9mm Taurus Pistol loaded with live ammunition and a mobile phone detailing drug transactions.

Tiu said Reyes faced an administrative case when he was still in active service and went on absence without leave until he was dismissed from the service in March 2016.

The arrest of the suspects came a day after the arrest of a known drug personality, Reyland Reyes also known as “Tisoy," a cousin of Reyes. – Rappler.com