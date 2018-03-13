Philippine National Police chief Ronald dela Rosa vows to use 'all legal remedies' to hold the suspected big-time drug personalities liable

Published 1:00 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) filed a motion for reconsideration to reverse the Department of Justice (DOJ) decision clearing Peter Lim, Kerwin Espinosa, and several suspected high-profile drug personalities.

"It's on appeal. We filed a motion for reconsideration in the junking of the case of Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa. We will use all legal remedies to make sure they are held liable," Dela Rosa said in a Camp Crame news conference on Monday, March 12.

What happened: This comes after the media learned that the DOJ had dismissed the cases of the big-time suspected drug personalities last December 20, after a panel found "weak" evidence against them.

More to follow. – Rappler.com