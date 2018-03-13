Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II says the detachment of a train coach in November 2017 was 'purely accidental'

Published 3:20 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) found "no human intervention" in the decoupling incident involving Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3) trains last November.

Aguirre cited the NBI findings in a press briefing on Monday, March 12, but declined to elaborate.

"The decoupling of [coaches] was purely accidental," the justice secretary said in a mix of English and Filipino. (READ: #AnimatED: Tragic rides, drastic steps for the MRT)

He added that nobody was charged due to the incident. The angle of sabotage has been ruled out "so far."

Aguirre ordered the NBI to investigate the November 16 train detachment which forced commuters to walk along MRT3 tracks from Ayala Station to Buendia Station. (READ: Surviving MRT3: Worst train fails in 2017)

Late November, the NBI found no mechanical or electrical defect in the coupling device of MRT3 trains during the initial investigation.

MRT3 technicians earlier said that train detachment due to mechanical or electrical fault is "impossible," pointing to human intervention as a possible cause. (READ: MRT woes: How often do they happen?)

The MRT3 management said they have yet to receive the NBI report.

In 2017, there were 516 MRT3 glitches recorded – almost 10 incidents a week. – Rappler.com