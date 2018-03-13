Monsignor Louie Patalinghug Galbines succeeds Bishop Patricio Abella Buzon, who was made bishop of Bacolod in May 2016

Published 2:52 PM, March 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Pope Francis named Monsignor Louie Patalinghug Galbines as the new bishop of Kabankalan in Negros Occidental, the Vatican announced.

Galbines, 52, succeeds Bishop Patricio Abella Buzon, who was appointed bishop of Bacolod in May 2016.

Galbines is set to be the 3rd bishop of Kabankalan, which was created in March 1987. The Diocese of Kabankalan covers the southern part of Negros Occidental, from La Castellana to Hinoba-an.

When he was named bishop, Galbines had been the vicar general or right-hand man of Buzon in Bacolod since 2013.

Born in Sagay, Negros Occidental, Galbines studied philosophy and theology at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, and earned a doctorate in theology from the Angelicum in Rome.

A priest since 1994, Galbines once served as treasurer of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines, and rector of Sacred Heart Seminary in Bacolod City, among other positions. – Rappler.com