PNP CIDG chief Director Roel Obusan also says alleged drug lord Kerwin Espinosa has recanted his confession at a 2016 Senate hearing that he was involved in illegal drugs

Published 11:40 AM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) will use its subpoena powers if drug charges against alleged drug lords Peter Lim and Kerwin Espinosa are dismissed.

PNP CIDG chief Director Roel Obusan said in a news briefing on Wednesday, March 14, that he will "definitely" use his subpoena-issuing powers if the Department of Justice (DOJ) junks their case against the alleged drug personalities.

Obusan said he will avail of the power in the name of "justice." President Rodrigo Duterte had earlier signed Republic Act 10973 which returned subpoena powers to the PNP through its chief and the CIDG's top two officials.

During the briefing, Obusan also said that Espinosa had retracted the confession he made before a Senate panel that he was involved in illegal drugs.

He said this is the reason why the CIDG did not submit Espinosa's confession to the DOJ panel of prosecutors that eventually cleared of drug charges Espinosa, alleged drug lord Peter Lim, and their reported accomplices.

Obusan said Espinosa, in his counteraffidavit before the DOJ panel, retracted his confession that he was involved in the illegal drug trade. He made the admission when he testified at the Senate hearing into the killing of his father, the late Mayor Rolando Espinosa of Albuera, Leyte, in November 2016. (READ: Kerwin Espinosa: I gave P8M to De Lima through Ronnie Dayan)

The DOJ panel recommended dropping the drug charges against Lim, Espinosa, and their alleged accomplices after a panel found that the CIDG's star witness, Marcelo Adorco, was not a reliable witness.

The panel noted that Adorco's affidavits did not completely match, as there were differences in the years he allegedly met with Lim and Espinosa, and in the amounts of supposed shabu Lim and Espinosa had traded.

The panel dismissed the case on December 20, 2017, but was only publicized on March 12, 2018, after reporters obtained a copy of the panel's resolution.

President Rodrigo Duterte only reacted to the DOJ panel's recommendation on Tuesday, March 13, a day after media reports sparked public outcry denouncing the move to dismiss the charges against personalities he himself had tagged as major players in the country's illegal drug trade. (READ: Duterte to review dismissal of Lim, Espinosa drug charges)

Aguirre ordered the investigation of the prosecutors on Wednesday, March 14.

A dismissal of charges against Espinosa is seen to weaken the drug charges against Senator Leila de Lima, who has been in jail for over a year. – Rappler.com