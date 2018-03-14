Detained Senator Leila de Lima assures supporters there is 'nothing to worry about,' adding there is no need for an operation

Published 11:30 AM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Senator Leila de Lima welcomed the results of her medical test, showing that the mass earlier detected in her liver is not cancerous.

"I have received the results of my CT scan and am very grateful that the impression of a 'liver mass' detected from my checkup last February 15 is not malignant. This means that there is no need for an operation," De Lima said in a statement on Wednesday, March 14.

The detained senator also assured supporters that there is "nothing to worry about" her condition.

"I thank God for this blessing, and my family, friends, and supporters for their prayers and concern. I thank Fr Robert Reyes for joining us.... As I said, there is nothing to worry about," she said.

On March 6, the Muntinlupa City Regional Trial Court (RTC) granted her a one-day medical furlough, after her doctor found an "impression of a liver mass" and recommended a computed tomography or CT scan as soon as possible.

On March 12, De Lima left the Philippine National Police Custodial Center for her medical checkup at the Philippine Heart Center in Quezon City.

De Lima has been in detention for over a year, starting February 24, 2017, for drug charges, which she claimed were fabricated by President Rodrigo Duterte and his allies. – Rappler.com