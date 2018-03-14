Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, son of a farmer from Pavia town in Iloilo province, will be joining the Philippine Navy

Published 12:19 PM, March 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The son of an Iloilo farmer topped the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2018.

The 25-year-old Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria of Pavia, Iloilo will be joining the Philippine Navy after the graduation ceremony to be led by President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, March 18.

Hontoria will also receive the Presidential Saber, Chief of Staff Saber, and Philippine Navy Saber among other awards.

Below is the complete list of the class topnotchers and awardees:

Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, Philippine Navy (Iloilo) Ricardo Witawit Liwaden, Philippine Army (Mountain Province) Jun-Jay Malazzab Castro, Philippine Army (Cagayan) Leonore Andrea Cariño, Philippine Army (Butuan City) Mark Jantzen Nono Dacillo, Philippine Army (Zamboanga City) Jezaira Laquinon Buenaventura, Philippine Army (Negros Oriental) Jessie Antonio Laranang, Philippine Air Force (Tarlac) PAolo Balla Briones, Philippine Air Force (Baguio City) Jayson Raymundo Cimatu, Philippine Navy (Aurora) Micah Quiambao Reynaldo, Philippine Air Force (Tarlac)

Cadets Christian Michael Olarte Peña (Albay) and Jasm Marie Alcoriza (Negros Occidental) will also receive the Journalism Award and Athletic Saber, respectively.

Duterte is skipping a regional meeting in Australia to attend the PMA graduation ceremony. – Rappler.com