Published 4:00 PM, March 14, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy Alab Tala (Alagad ng Lahing Binigkis ng Tapang at Lakas) Class of 2018 will have the most number of female graduates since 1993 when it started accepting women. When they form the long grey line this Sunday, March 18, there will be 75 women among the 282 graduates.

PMA Superintendent Lt. Gen. Donato San Juan said that they still follow the 20 percent allotment required by Republic Act 7192 or the Women in Development and Nation Building Act.

“It just turned out that there were many applicants when they entered,” San Juan said.

There were 346 plebes who reported last April 1, 2014 and 93 of them were women.

There were also 13 female cadets who were turned back and joined the Alab Tala. The 70 percent attrition for the women is actually lower that the 72 percent attrition rate of the whole class.

The top female graduate is No. 4 Cadet 1st Class Leonore Andrea Carino Japitan of Butuan City who will accept the Management Plaque and will join the Army. Number 6 is CFC Jezaira Laquinon Buenaventura of Bais City, Negros Oriental who will accept the Aguinaldo Saber, Department of Tactical Officers Plaque and a Starman or a Distinguished Cadet Award for being a Dean’s lister for two terms and a Commandant’s List for three terms.

Rounding up the Top Ten is CFC Micah Quiambao Reynaldo of Bamban, Tarlac who gets the Australian Defence Best Overall Performance for Philippine Air Force.

Another distinguished female graduate is CFC Jasm Marie Alcoriza of Bacolod City for being the Tarzan or recipient of the Athletic Saber. Alcoriza won gold in the Baguio Benguet Educational Athletic League in wushu and muay thai.

Thirty-eight of the women graduates will join the Army while 19 will join the Air Force and 18 will become Navy ensigns.

