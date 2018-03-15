Interested city governments can submit conceptual design of proposed projects, which will be evaluated a team in June

Published 8:00 AM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cities can now pitch projects to the national government that will improve or build parks and public open spaces.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, March 14, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) launched "Green, Green, Green," an assistance program that aims to create more "breathing spaces" by building of parks, upgrading of sidewalks, and improving plazas.

"At the end of the day, we want to make people happy. In the middle of stressful, dense, very loud, and polluted cities, having these open spaces back will get our sense of respite," Julia Nebrija, program head and urban planner, told reporters on Wednesday.

The has government alloted P2.5 billion for the program. Interested city governments can submit conceptual design of proposed projects, which will be evaluated a team in June.

So far, the DBM has received 89 proposals, Nebrija said.

Nebrija said that open spaces are built not only for aesthetic purposes. They also functional during crisis situations, such as fire and earthquakes. (READ: People's project: How Ilonggos turned a road into a riverside park)

The amount that a city government can access will depend on the city's land area and population, DBM Director Leila Rivera said. It will be directly downloaded to the LGUs participating in the program.

Starting March 15, the will organize technical workshops for city mayors and LGU officers on the importance of establishing open spaces in an urban area.

Nebrija said that Iloilo City's Esplanade is among the inspirations for the program. The 1.2-kilometer riverside lateral park, which opened in 2012, is a popular site for joggers, bikers, tourists, and locals looking for some breathing space in the bustling hub in Western Visayas.

The assistance program is in line with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal that focuses on "making cities inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable." – Rappler.com