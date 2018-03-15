'Klaro naman pong harassment ang punto,' says former President Benigno Aquino III as he appears before the Commission on Elections over alleged election offenses linked to Dengvaxia

Published 10:34 AM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former President Benigno Aquino III on Thursday, March 14, denied accusations that he committed election offenses linked to the controversial dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

"Wala po akong ginawang mali (I did nothing wrong)," Aquino said in a press conference inside the Comelec press office on Thursday.

"Klaro naman pong harassment ang punto (It's clear that the point is harassment)," he added, saying that his accusers do not seek justice but positions in government.

The Comelec law department had summoned Aquino, former budget secretary Florencio Abad, and former health secretary Janette Garin to hear their side on alleged election offenses linked to the controversial dengue vaccine Dengvaxia.

Aquino and his former Cabinet officials faced the Comelec law department in close-door proceedings at around 10 am on Thursday.

The complaints against them were filed by Doctors Francis Cruz and Clarito Cairo Jr, as well as the Volunteers Against Crime and Corruption.

Complainants accuse Aquino and other former officials of releasing and using public funds, the money allegedly for Dengvaxia, for the 2016 election campaign.

Below is an excerpt from the complaint filed by Cruz and VACC:

Aquino III, Abad, and Garin had caused the releases, disbursements or expenditures of over three billion five hundred thousand pesos in public funds in connection with the procurement of the Dengvaxia vaccine and implementation of the School-Based Immunization of Tetravalent Dengue Vaccine of the Department of Health (or Dengue Immunization Program) in the National Capital Region (NCR), Calabarzon and Central Luzon during forty-five days before the May 2016 elections, contrary to sec. 261 (v), B.P. Blg. 881, otherwise known as the 'Omnibus Election Code.'

In the case of other DOH officials, they are liable for being involved, directly or indirectly, in the first round of implementation of the Dengue Immunization Program on April 4, 2016, or during the election ban.

The said humongous public funds were used for any election campaign or for any partisan political activity, as no less than Aquino III, the leader of the Liberal Party, together with some DOH officials, took part during the launching of the Dengue Immunization Program of the DOH in order to further the candidacies of his partymates, especially those vying for the presidential, vice-presidential and senatorial post, or otherwise influence or entice the voters to throw their support or vote for the candidates for president, vice-president and senator of his party in the May 2016 elections, contrary to sec. 261 (o) of said law.

More to follow. – Rappler.com