LIST: 78 local universities, colleges covered by free tuition law
MANILA, Philippines – Students of 78 local universities and colleges (LUCs) across the country will no longer have to pay for their tuition and fees starting school year 2018 to 2019.
This is after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in an en banc meeting on February 13, decided to include the 78 LUCs under the coverage of Republic Act No. 10931 or the free tuition law.
CHED officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III made the announcement on Thursday, March 15. (READ: LIST: State colleges and universities covered by free tuition law)
LUCs are educational institutions created by local government units through ordinances and other enabling acts.
The 78 LUCs now covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017 are as follows:
National Capital Region
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila
- Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa
Region I – Ilocos
- Ilocos Sur Community College
- University of Eastern Pangasinan
- Binalatongan Community College
- Urdaneta City University
Region III – Central Luzon
- Mabalacat College
- Baliuag Polytechnic College
- Bulacan Polytechnic College
- City College of Angeles
- City College of San Fernando, Pampanga
- Eduardo L. Joson memorial College
- Guagua Community College
- Kolehiyo ng Guiguinto
- Kolehiyo ng Subic
- Limay Polytechnic College
- Norzagaray College
- Pambayang Dalubhasaan ng Marilao
- Polytechnic College of Botolan
- Polytechnic College of the City of Meycauayan
Region IV-A – Calabarzon
- Balian Community College
- City College of Calamba
- Colegio de Montalban
- Colegio ng Lungsod ng Batangas
- Dalubhasaan ng Lungsod ng Lucena
- Kolehiyo ng Lungsod ng Lipa
- Laguna University
- Pambayang Kolehiyo ng Mauban
- San Mateo Municipal College
- Trece Martires City College
- Antipolo Institute of Technology
- Tanauan City College
- Pamantasan ng Cabuyao
- Dalubhasaan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo
- City College of Tagaytay
Region IV-B – Mimaropa
- Baco Community College
- City College of Calapan
Region V – Bicol
- Community College of Manito
- Ligao Community College
- Baao Community College
- Calabanga Community College
- Caramoan Community College
- City College of Naga
- Daraga Community College
- Libon Community College
- Oas Community College
- Polangui Community College
- Rapu-Rapu Community College
- San Jose Community College
- Sorsogon Community College
- Donsol Community College
- San Pascual Polytechnic College
- Aroroy Municipal College
- Governor Mariano E. Villafuerte Community Colleges
Region VI – Western Visayas
- Iloilo City Community College
- Passi City College
- Libacao College of Science and Technology
- Bago City College
Region VII – Central Visayas
- Buenavista Community college
- Carcar City College
- Sibonga Community College
- Trinidad Municipal College
Region VIII – Eastern Visayas
- Maasin City College
Region IX – Zamboanga Peninsula
- Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Government College
Region X – Northern Mindanao
- Pangantucan Bukidnon Community College
- Magsaysay College
- Initao College
- Gov. Alfonso D. Tan College
- Northern Bukidnon Community College
- Opol Community College
- Tagoloan Community College
Region XI – Davao Region
- Kapalong College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology
- Governor Generoso College of Arts, Sciences and Technology
- Monkayo College of Arts, Sciences and Technology
- Kolehiyo ng Pantukan
Region XII – Soccsksargen
- Glan Institute of Technology
- Makilala Insitute of Science and Technology
Caraga
- Hinatuan Southern College
De Vera said CHED will announce another batch of qualified LUCS before classes open next school year 2019 to 2020. – Rappler.com