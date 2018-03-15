CHED officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III says the 78 LUCs will no longer collect tuition and fees starting school year 2018 to 2019

Published 7:00 PM, March 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Students of 78 local universities and colleges (LUCs) across the country will no longer have to pay for their tuition and fees starting school year 2018 to 2019.

This is after the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), in an en banc meeting on February 13, decided to include the 78 LUCs under the coverage of Republic Act No. 10931 or the free tuition law.

CHED officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III made the announcement on Thursday, March 15. (READ: LIST: State colleges and universities covered by free tuition law)

LUCs are educational institutions created by local government units through ordinances and other enabling acts.

The 78 LUCs now covered by the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act of 2017 are as follows:

National Capital Region

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Maynila

Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Muntinlupa

Region I – Ilocos

Ilocos Sur Community College

University of Eastern Pangasinan

Binalatongan Community College

Urdaneta City University

Region III – Central Luzon

Mabalacat College

Baliuag Polytechnic College

Bulacan Polytechnic College

City College of Angeles

City College of San Fernando, Pampanga

Eduardo L. Joson memorial College

Guagua Community College

Kolehiyo ng Guiguinto

Kolehiyo ng Subic

Limay Polytechnic College

Norzagaray College

Pambayang Dalubhasaan ng Marilao

Polytechnic College of Botolan

Polytechnic College of the City of Meycauayan

Region IV-A – Calabarzon

Balian Community College

City College of Calamba

Colegio de Montalban

Colegio ng Lungsod ng Batangas

Dalubhasaan ng Lungsod ng Lucena

Kolehiyo ng Lungsod ng Lipa

Laguna University

Pambayang Kolehiyo ng Mauban

San Mateo Municipal College

Trece Martires City College

Antipolo Institute of Technology

Tanauan City College

Pamantasan ng Cabuyao

Dalubhasaan ng Lungsod ng San Pablo

City College of Tagaytay

Region IV-B – Mimaropa

Baco Community College

City College of Calapan

Region V – Bicol

Community College of Manito

Ligao Community College

Baao Community College

Calabanga Community College

Caramoan Community College

City College of Naga

Daraga Community College

Libon Community College

Oas Community College

Polangui Community College

Rapu-Rapu Community College

San Jose Community College

Sorsogon Community College

Donsol Community College

San Pascual Polytechnic College

Aroroy Municipal College

Governor Mariano E. Villafuerte Community Colleges

Region VI – Western Visayas

Iloilo City Community College

Passi City College

Libacao College of Science and Technology

Bago City College

Region VII – Central Visayas

Buenavista Community college

Carcar City College

Sibonga Community College

Trinidad Municipal College

Region VIII – Eastern Visayas

Maasin City College

Region IX – Zamboanga Peninsula

Zamboanga del Sur Provincial Government College

Region X – Northern Mindanao

Pangantucan Bukidnon Community College

Magsaysay College

Initao College

Gov. Alfonso D. Tan College

Northern Bukidnon Community College

Opol Community College

Tagoloan Community College

Region XI – Davao Region

Kapalong College of Agriculture, Sciences and Technology

Governor Generoso College of Arts, Sciences and Technology

Monkayo College of Arts, Sciences and Technology

Kolehiyo ng Pantukan

Region XII – Soccsksargen

Glan Institute of Technology

Makilala Insitute of Science and Technology

Caraga

Hinatuan Southern College

De Vera said CHED will announce another batch of qualified LUCS before classes open next school year 2019 to 2020. – Rappler.com