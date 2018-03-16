'The decision to withdraw is the Philippines’ principled stand against those who politicize and weaponize human rights,' reads the formal notice

Published 11:26 AM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines on Thursday, March 15, formally transmitted its notice of withdrawal from the International Criminal Court (ICC) to the office of the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General.

Ambassador Teodoro Locsin Jr, Permanent Representative of the Philippines to the UN, submitted the formal notice to the chef de cabinet of the UN Secretary-General, as Antonio Guterres was abroad at the time.

Locsin tweeted a photo of the withdrawal notice. The one-page letter informs the UN Secretary-General "of the decision of the Government of the Republic of the Philippines to withdraw from the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Statute."

It explains that the Philippines is withdrawing because of the supposedly politicized nature of human rights and insists the Philippines has a functioning justice system.

"The decision to withdraw is the Philippines’ principled stand against those who politicize and weaponize human rights, even as its independent and well-functioning organs and agencies continue to exercise jurisdiction over complaints, issues, problems and concerns arising from its efforts to protect its people," reads the document.

The letter makes no mention of the withdrawal being "effective immediately" as Duterte insisted in his press statements announcing the country's bid to withdraw from the ICC. Under the ICC process, the withdrawal takes effect after a year.

The letter also did not repeat some of Duterte's arguments such as his supposed presidential immunity and the non-effectivity of the Rome Statute because it was supposedly not published in the Official Gazette.

However, it is not yet clear if the President's press statements were also transmitted to the UN Secretary-General.

Duterte has insisted that the ICC has no jurisdiction over him. This comes after ICC Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda announced the court has begun its preliminary examination into Duterte's bloody drug war.

The examination is meant to determine if the ICC has jurisdiction over the case. If the court concludes this is so, they will begin an investigation. – Rappler.com