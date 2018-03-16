She is not a state witness yet because it will be the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan who will declare her as such

Published 11:52 AM, March 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - The Department of Justice (DOJ) has put alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles under provisional Witness Protection Program (WPP), Justice Undersecretary Erickson Balmes confirmed on Friday, March 16.

"Physically wala pa po (she's not yet) under WPP due to provisional status of admission. If requested by subject we can provide additional security and as warranted, address medical needs," Balmes said.

According to Balmes, Napoles has executed an affidavit related to the pork barrel scam, where she is facing 5 counts of plunder and multiple counts of graft pending at the anti-graft court Sandiganbayan.

Napoles was put under WPP on February 27, 2018, according to a certification signed by DOJ Assistant State Prosecutor Nerissa Molina Carpio.

This certification was used by Napoles' lawyers as they filed before Sandiganbayan a motion to transfer her out of Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig and to the WPP custody.

While the DOJ has foremost authority to put anyone under the WPP, declaring Napoles as state witness is out of their hands.

Under Section 17, Rule 119 of the Revised Rules of Criminal Procedures, the court will have the final say "upon the motion of the prosecution before resting its case."

The court in this case is Sandiganbayan.

The law also says it is the body who prosecuted the case who can recommend to the court that someone is qualified as state witness.

In Napoles' case, it's the Office of the Ombudsman.

This rule has been asserted before by Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, and recognized by Justice Seretary Vitaliano Aguirre II.

Morales had previously said she will block any attempt to make Napoles state witness. Morales, however, retires in July. – Rappler.com