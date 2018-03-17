The law will cover the tuition and fees of students enrolled in 112 SUCs, 78 LUCs, and all duly registered technical-vocation education and training programs starting this school year

Published 8:30 AM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino students will begin benefitting from the free tuition law starting school year 2018 to 2019.

Commission on Higher Education (CHED) officer-in-charge Prospero de Vera III said P40 billion has been allotted for the first year of implementation of Republic Act No. 10931 or the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act.

The law covers the tuition and fees of students enrolled in 112 state universities and colleges (SUCs), 78 local universities and colleges (LUCs), and all technical-vocation education and training (TVET) programs registered under the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Rappler was able to obtain a copy of the free tuition law’s implementing rules and regulations, set to be launched by CHED on Monday, March 26. As of posting, the IRR is still being signed by the necessary offices.

What are the salient points of the IRR? Who can benefit from the free tuition law and who are disqualified from it?

Read the list below:

1. Free tuition for all required classes during the semester. These classes must be part of the curriculum and are essential in obtaining a degree. Approved petitioned classes are covered, too, but review or enhancement classes are not covered.

The free tuition law also covers the fees of Filipino learners enrolled in any TESDA-registered TVET program.

2. Free miscellaneous and other school fees. The law covers payment for fees for the use of libraries, computers and laboratories, school identification card, athletics, admissions, development, guidance services, handbook, entrance, registration, medical and dental services, and cultural activities.

Should you wish to have another copy of your school identification card, library identification card, and student handbook, you will have to pay extra.

3. Affirmative action programs for minorities. The law requires SUCs, LUCs, and TVET program providers to craft programs to make it easier for disadvantaged students to avail of the free tuition law. They may include students who are Lumad, Muslims, indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, and students from public high schools and depressed areas.

4. Opt-out mechanism. Students with the financial capacity can volunteer to opt out of the free higher education provision. SUCs, LUCs, and TVET providers are therefore required to create a system that would enable students to do so.

Students must decide to opt out of the subsidy during the enrollment period of each semester. They will be required to submit a waiver duly notarized by the institution.

The decision is considered final and irrevocable for that particular semester. Students are allowed to change their decision in the next semesters.

5. Student voluntary contribution mechanism. The law also allows financially-able students to avail of the free higher education provision but also contribute a specific amount to the higher education institution (HEI). SUCs, LUCs, and TVET providers are required to create a proper system so students can make voluntary contributions for their education.

6. Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES). The government will fund the tertiary education of all students enrolled in their first undergraduate degree in all SUCs, LUCs, and private HEIs. Learners enrolled in post-secondary TVET programs registered under TESDA may avail of the TES as well.

Students and learners, however, must first qualify under the existing admission and retention requirements or other screening and assessment procedures required by the program.

Under TES, students and learners get free tution and fees as well as allowances for books, supplies, transportation, room and board costs, and other expenses. A student with disability will also be given a separate set of allowance. Students whose programs require a professional license or certification will also be given money to fund their application for the first time.

7. Student Loan Program for Tertiary Education. The free tuition law IRR also allows enrolled students to avail of an education loan. The UniFAST Board shall implement the loan program through partner banks or similar institutions.

8. Are there students disqualified from the free tuition law’s benefits?

Yes. You cannot avail of the free tuition and fees in SUCs and LUCs if:

You already have a bachelor’s degree or a comparable undergraduate degree from any public or private HEI.

You failed to comply with the admission or retention policies of the SUC or LUC, leading to your disqualification to enroll.

You failed to complete your degree within a year after the period prescribed for your program.

You voluntarily opted out of the free higher education provision.

You also cannot avail of the free higher education provision in TVET programs if:

You already have a bachelor’s degree.

You already hold a certificate or diploma for a technical-vocational course equivalent to National Certificate Level III or higher.

You failed in any public TVET course since the free tuition law’s effectivity.

You are enrolled in a TVET program not registered under TESDA.

You opted out of the free TVET provision.

Students and learners who are not eligible to avail of the benefits of the free tuition law shall pay for the necessary fees as determined by the SUCs, LUCs, and TVET program providers. – Rappler.com