'We've come to Legazpi City to see beautiful Mayon and partner with Mayor Noel Rosal to strengthen tourism, education, agriculture, and best practices,' Hengyang City mayor Gong Xueye says at a sisterhood pact meeting at the Oriental Hotel

Published 9:59 PM, March 16, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – China’s second largest city signed a sisterhood accord with Legazpi City to boost education, agriculture, and tourism, as well as share best practices between the two cities.

Vice Mayor Gong Xueye of Hengyang City and other officials, educators, and tour operators from Hengyang City, Hunan province flew to Legazpi to dialogue with local city officials and roam around the city.

“We've come to Legazpi City to see beautiful Mayon and partner with Mayor Noel Rosal to strengthen tourism, education, agriculture, and best practices in this beautiful city with hospitable people,” Xueye said during the sisterhood meeting held at the Oriental Hotel.

Dubbed the city of “Fun and Adventure,” Legazpi is the region’s hub, where the seats of national government, the university belt, and the trade and commerce destinations are located.

Xueye said Hengyang City has a strong transportation system, from railways to sea transportation, aside from vast tracts of agricultural land, tourism areas, and an education hub. Due to this, he offered, "We can exchange students from Hengyang to Legazpi and from Legazpi City students to Hengyang City."

Xueye expressed admiration over the scenic place of Legazpi and the friendliness of the Filipinos here. In an interview with The Manila Times, Xueye said that Legazpi has terrific scenery and the postcard-perfect Mayon volcano.

“This is the first time I came to Philippines. Legazpi City is very beautiful even from the sky with Mayon volcano with perfect shape. The people here are very friendly, smiling all the time beginning from the airport, (to the) hotel,” he said.

In 2017, Mayor Noel Rosal, along with Legazpi City officials, visited Hengyang. The city, according to Rosal, has the best railway system due to its bullet train, in addition to being one of the richest cities of China.

Meanwhile, Hengyang City officials commited to bringing in at least 1 million tourists every year to help boost the agricultural industry in Legazpi.

“We are honored to partner with Hengyang City as our sister city as it will help us boost our tourism, agriculture, education and business ventures,” Rosal added. – Rappler.com