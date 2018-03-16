John Ricarte and John Rey Retuerma were having a drinking session at Ricarte’s residence when the unidentified gunmen appear and fire at them at around 12:30 am, hitting the town councillor

Published 10:33 PM, March 16, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Unidentified gunmen opened fire at the residence of the president of the Association of Barangay Captains in Oas town on Thursday, March 15, here.

John Ricarte, ex-officio member of the Sangguniang Bayan in Oas town in Albay and his companion were hurt after being shot at by still unknown assailants, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Ramos, the police provincial spokesman here said.

Ramos said Ricarte and John Rey Retuerma were having a drinking session at Ricarte’s residence when the unidentified gunmen appeared and opened fire at them at around 12:30 am, hitting the town councillor.

Oas is a first class town in Albay province some 50 kilometers away from Legazpi City.

Ricarte is the brother of former Oas town mayor Gregorio Jose “Greg” Ricarte but lost to Mayor Domingo Escoto, Jr. in the 2016 elections.

Ramos said the victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Investigators are still looking at the motive behind the attack against Ricarte, but consider politics as being behind the shooting incident. – Rappler.com