The award recognizes the Army Transformation Roadmap, a key strategy direction that has guided the Army in professionalizing the service

Published 11:18 AM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Army chief Lieutenant General Rolando Joselito Bautista was in London this week to receive the prestigious Palladium award that recognized the Army's "brilliant accomplishments in positive impact and strategy execution."

The award was based on the Army's score in the Palladium Balanced Scorecard that was crafted by Harvard Business Group professor emeritus Robert Kaplan.

Bautista received the Hall of Fame award from Kaplan himself during a well-attended summit in London, the "Reimagine Strategy: Palladium Positive Impact Summit."

“I would want everyone here to remember the main reason why we bade for the Palladium Balanced Scorecard Hall of Fame. More than the award is the proof that we have a functioning and world-class strategy," Bautista said in his acceptance speech.

"We promise to continue the journey so that we will be better of service to the Filipino people as a transformed Army they can truly be proud of," he added.

The Army applied for the award. A team of evaluators was sent to the Philippines in January to conduct on-site evaluation. It was led by David McMillan, director of the Office of Strategy Management of the Palladium Group.

They looked into the Army Transformation Roadmap, a key strategy direction that has guided the Army in professionalizing the service. It was crafted based on Kaplan's strategy management system.

Colonel Joel Paloma, chief of the Army Governance and Strategy Management Office accompanied Bautista. – Rappler.com