CURIOUSITY. A young girl peers into a pit of rattlesnakes during the Sweetwater Rattlesnake Roundup at Nolan County Coliseum on March 10, 2018, in Sweetwater, Texas. Photo by Loren Elliott/AFP
AURORA BOREALIS. A surfer looks at Northern Lights on March 10, 2018, in Utakleiv, northern Norway, Lofoten islands, within the Arctic Circle. Photo by Olivier Morin/AFP
STREETDANCE. Members of the UST Prime perform during the UAAP 80 Streetdance competition at the Mall of Asia Arena on March 11, 2018. Photo by Josh Albelda/Rappler
DENGVAXIA PROBE. Relatives display portraits of their loved ones believe to have died from Dengvaxia vaccination as the Senate conducts its 7th hearing on the dengue vaccine controversy on March 13, 2018. Photo by Angie de Silva/Rappler
TRIBUTE. Nepali people take part in a candlelight vigil in honor of the plane crash victims in Kathmandu on March 13, 2018, a day after the deadly crash of a US-Bangla Airlines plane at the international airport. Photo by Prakash Mathema/AFP
AIR STRIKE. Explosions lights the sky following Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 12, 2018. Photo by Mohammed Eyad/AFP
COLLATERAL VICTIM. A wounded Syrian waits for treatment at a makeshift clinic during Syrian government air strikes on Zamalka, in the rebel enclave of Eastern Ghouta on the outskirts of Damascus on March 13, 2018. Photo by Amer Almohibany/AFP
PROTEST. The lawn outside the US Capitol is covered with 7,000 pairs of empty shoes to memorialize the 7,000 children killed by gun violence since the Sandy Hook school shooting, in a display organized by global advocacy group Avaaz in Washington DC on March 13, 2018. Photo by Saul Loeb/AFP
BORDER INSPECTION. US President Donald Trump inspects border wall prototypes in San Diego, California, on March 13, 2018. Photo by Manuel Ngan/AFP
FINAL TERM. German Chancellor Angela Merkel takes the oath before Wolfgang Schaeuble, president of the Bundestag (lower house of parliament), as she is sworn in as Chancellor during a session at the Bundestag in Berlin on March 14, 2018. Photo by Odd Andersen/AFP
ELECTION SORTIE. Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the 'Russia, Land of Opportunity' youth forum in Moscow on March 15, 2018. Photo by Alexey Druzhinin/Sputnik/AFP
SNOWFALL. An aerial view of Beiling Park after snowfall in Shenyang in China's northeastern Liaoning province on March 15, 2018. AFP Photo
LABORER'S LABOR. Workers groups hold a protest in front of the Department of Labor and Employment office on March 15, 2018, on President Rodrigo Duterte's promised Executive Order against contractualization. Photo by Maria Tan/Rappler
INSPECTION. Policemen stand in formation during an inspection and accounting of personnel by the regional police chief in Camp Crame on March 16, 2018. Photo by Ted Aljibe/AFP
