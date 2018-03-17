(UPDATED) The plane was bound for Laoag, Ilocos Norte, when it crash landed after take off in Plaridel

Published 1:54 PM, March 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines (UPDATED) – At least 6 people were killed after a light plane crash landed in Plaridel, Bulacan, noontime Saturday, March 17, reports said.

The plane – which carried 4 passengers, a pilot and co-pilot – crashed in a residential area in Barangay Lumangbayan, Plaridel, after takeoff at the Plaridel Airport.

At least 6 people are confirmed dead, according to reports of CNN Philippines and GMA News.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said in an initial statement that the plane was bound for Laoag, Ilocos Norte, when it crash landed upon takeoff at from Plaridel Airport at 11:21 am on Saturday.

CAAP has yet to give any official confirmation on the passengers and plane crewmembers as of posting.

“CAAP’s accident investigators and a team from Flight Safety and Inspectorate Service (FSIS) was immediately dispatched to the crash site,” CAAP said.

The plane is a Piper PA-23 Apache 6-seater twin-engined light aircraft with registry number RP-C299. It is operated by Lite Air Express.

All aircrafts operated by Lite Air Express have been grounded pending investigation. – Rappler.com