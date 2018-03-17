Police recover an unlicensed shotgun from the home of suspended Talisay Councilor Florencio Pesigan

Published 3:59 PM, March 17, 2018

BATANGAS, Philippines – A suspended councilor of Talisay town in Batangas was arrested early morning Saturday, March 17, for possession of an unregistered firearm.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Region 4A, which conducted the operation, on Saturday served suspended councilor Florencio “Lorenz” Pesigan with a search warrant issued by a San Pablo City court.

The operation led to the recovery of an unlicensed shotgun from Pesigan’s residence.

“We received information from his constituents that he was in possession of various firearms and his civilian companions are often seen with high powered firearms. When we checked with the Firearms and Explosives Unit (FEU), we found out that he is not authorized to possess firearms,” said CIDG 4A Deputy Director Police Superintendent Ricky Neron.

Neron said Pesigan is detained in the police headquarters in Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna.

“He will be subject for inquest on Monday morning,” Neron added.

Pesigan claimed that the shotgun belonged to his late brother.

Pesigan has been suspended as municipal councilor since November 2017 after the Office of the Ombudsman ordered his one-year suspension from office without pay after he was found administratively liable for oppression and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by Edgardo Nogra Auman, a security officer assigned at the Regional Consular Office of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) in Robinson’s Place in Lipa City.

Auman alleged that on July 19, 2016, the Pesigan arrived at the DFA office to get his passport when he had an altercation with a personnel there.

Auman said that Pesigan complained about asking to be seated first.

“Bakit kailangan pang i-verify yan? Nakatimbre iyan kay Usec. Kilalanin mo muna ako. Anong pangalan mo? Ipatatanggal kita, hindi mo ako kilala, ipapatanggal kita (Why do you need to verify it, Usec already knows this. You should know who I am. What's your name, I will have you fired, you don't know me, I'll have you fired),” Auman quoted Pesigan as saying.



More trouble arose after the director of DFA Lipa could not attend to Pesigan immediately. Auman said Pesigan cursed Garcia and boasted that he was a councilor.

Prior to the Ombudsman’s decision, the Batangas Provincial Board also ordered a 90-day suspension of Pesigan, who was found guilty of conduct unbecoming a public officer. – Rappler.com