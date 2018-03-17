The first class cadets are carried from their barracks and thrown into the pool by their yearlings or mentees

March 17, 2018

BAGUIO CITY, Philippines – The Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 2018 will be commissioned as military officers by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday, March 18, but not before going through a pre-graduation tradition.

The graduating cadets were thrown into the sundial pool inside PMA in Bagiuo City on Saturday, March 17.

They were carried from their barracks and thrown to the pool by their yearlings or mentees.

The Alagad ng Lahing Binigkis ng Tapang at Lakas or Alab Tala Class of 2018 is composed of 282 first class cadets.

The class valedictorian is 25-year-old Jaywardene Galilea Hontoria, a son of an Iloilo farmer, and in a rare feat, also the class baron. (READ: 7 things you need to know about PMA valedictorians, barons)

PMA Alab Tala Class of 2018 also has the most women graduates.

