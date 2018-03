Watch Rappler's Facebook Live video on this developing story

Published 10:56 AM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Fire hit Manila Pavilion Hotel on Sunday morning, March 18.

The fire was raised to 5th alarm as of 10:10 am, said Senator Richard Gordon, chairperson of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

Gordon said the PRC dispatched two ambulances and one fire truck to respond to the fire.

Watch Rappler's Facebook Live video on this developing story. Please refresh this page for updates. –Stacy de Jesus and Paige Occeñola/Rappler.com