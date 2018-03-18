Saudi prince and interior minister Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif is set to meet with other Philippine officials during his trip to Manila

Published 11:33 AM, March 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Saudi Arabian Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif is set to meet with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte as part of his trip to Manila, Malacañang announced on Sunday, March 18.

The prince arrived in Manila at 6:45 pm on Saturday, March 17, at the Villamore Air Base in Pasay City with Attachés Mohameed Hamed Al Baraikan and Mohammad Alhamhum, Third Secretary Mohammed Al Otaibi, and embassy official Faris Almutairi.

Prince Abdulaziz is the interior minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Prince Abdulaziz was welcomed by Chief of Presidential Protocol Robert Borje and Saudi Arabian Ambassador to the Philippines Abdullah bin Nasser al Bussairy.

The delegation was also welcomed by Interior OIC Secretary Eduardo Año, Philippine Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Adnan Alonto, Foreign Assistant Secretary for Middle East and African Affairs Hjaaycelyn Quintana, and Philippine Air Force Commanding General Galileo Gerard Kintanar Jr.

The Saudi prince will be meeting Philippine officials from Sunday to Monday, March 18 to 19. His visit to Manila will end with a lunch hosted by Duterte in Malacañang on Monday. – Rappler.com