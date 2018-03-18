1
#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Monday, March 19
MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, March 19, due to a transport strike.
Areas
- San Pablo, Laguna – all levels (public and private)
Schools
- De La Salle University – all levels at the Taft, Laguna, Makati, and Bonifacio Global City campuses, including office work
Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com