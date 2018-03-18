Bookmark and refresh this page for a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, March 19

Published 8:26 PM, March 18, 2018

Please refresh this page for updates.

MANILA, Philippines – Here is a list of areas and schools where classes have been suspended for Monday, March 19, due to a transport strike.

Areas

San Pablo, Laguna – all levels (public and private)

Schools

De La Salle University – all levels at the Taft, Laguna, Makati, and Bonifacio Global City campuses, including office work

Not on the list? Help us crowdsource class suspensions by posting in the comments section or tweeting @rapplerdotcom. – Rappler.com