This is the third time unidentified suspects attacked the property or staff of Zagitsit News FM

Published 6:54 AM, March 19, 2018

LEGAZPI CITY, Philippines – Unidentified suspects lobbed a grenade at a parked service vehicle of Zagitsit News FM on Sunday, March 18.

The van was parked in front of the house of radioman and former KBP-Albay chairman Hermogenes "Jun" Alegre.

Senior Superintendent Nilo Berdin, Legazpi City police chief, said the grenade was thrown at around 1:15 am past the service vehicle of Zagitsit FM, which was parked along the road of Our Lady’s Village Subdivision in Barangay Bitano here.

Police investigators recovered fragments of a still unknown grenade. The vehicle was damaged in the blast.

In an interview via mobile phone, Alegre said the harassment was work-related. He explained, “The incident was purely work related and we vehemently condemned the harassment against us. I was in a deep sleep already when the incident occurred. I was awakened by my son Mark Angelo informing me about the blast near our home."

Alegre, who mimics President Rodrigo Duterte on a daily morning public affairs program, said the suspects could be influential people or politicians affected by his commentary program.

Alegre did not elaborate, other than to say the blast will not stop the station from doing its job. “I and Zagitsit management strongly condemn the incident. This is an attempt to silence us, a blatant attack on press freedom,” Alegre added.

Previous occurrences

This is the third time unidentified suspects harassed the management and broadcasters of Zagitsit News FM here.

Unknown attackers previously broke through the windshield of a service van of Zagitsit News FM in 2016.

On August 24, 2017, Zagitsit News FM broadcaster Carlos "Caloy" Sasis, survived being fired upon while parking his car. Shortly after the shooting, a text message sent to Wally Magdato, Sasis' radio partner, indicated the bullets were meant for him and not Sasis. – Rappler.com