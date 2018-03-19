The move comes as the PNP wages a war against riding-in-tandem shooters

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa urged Grab drivers on Monday, March 19 to hop on to their war against riding-in-tandem shooters.

The call was made during the oath taking ceremony of 500 Grab drivers as road safety marshalls to help with the PNP Highway Patrol Group (HPG).

“Bantayan ninyo ‘yan (riding-in-tandem shooters)...1,000 eyes and ears, makalusot pa kaya ang riding-in-tandem diyan?”

(Look out for them. With 1,000 eyes and ears, would there still be riding-in-tandem incidents?)

Why urge them? The PNP has an ongoing war against motorcycle-riding shooters after they noted a rise in homicides and murders during the first two years under President Rodrigo Duterte.

The push for the campaign was intensified in September 2017 after police were taken out from the administration’s war on drugs.

It is unclear how the PNP has followed through with the project ever since their return to the anti-narcotics campaign. – Rappler.com