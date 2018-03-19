Top cop Dela Rosa clarifies that President Duterte will only go over high-profile drugs cases

Published 11:36 AM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – President Rodrigo Duterte won't just review the dismissal of drugs and conspiracy charges against Peter Lim and Kerwin Epsinosa, but also the dismissal of other "high-profile" drugs charges by the Department of Justice (DOJ).

This was revealed by Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Director General Ronald dela Rosa in a press conference on Monday, March 19.

He said this was disclosed to him by Duterte himself when they met during the Philippine Military Academy graduation on Sunday.

The President can invoke his "power of supervision and control" over the DOJ as it is under the executive branch of the government.

Dela Rosa said Duterte failed to mention which cases in particular he would review.

Why does this matter? This shows that the President's concern over and distrust of the DOJ goes beyond that of the Lim and Espinosa drugs and conspiracy charges.

The prosecution panel that dismissed the cases against Lim and Espinosa has been taken out of the case and put under the investigation of another DOJ panel.

One of the two prosecutors who formed the panel, Aristotle Reyes, was promoted by Duterte himself a month after preliminary investigation on Lim and Espinosa's case commenced. – Rappler.com