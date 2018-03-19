MRT, LRT schedules for Holy Week 2018
MANILA, Philippines – Railway systems in Metro Manila will suspend operations for part of Holy Week this year.
Train operators said they would use the temporary shutdown to conduct maintenance activities.
Below are the schedules released by the train operators.
Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), North Avenue-Taft Avenue
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Tuesday, March 27 - normal operations
- Holy Wednesday, March 28 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations
Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), Roosevelt-Baclaran
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations
Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2), Santolan-Recto
- Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations (on Holy Wednesday, the last train from Santolan will leave at 10 pm and the last train from Recto will leave at 10:30 pm)
- Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed
- Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations
