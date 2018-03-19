Here are the operating hours of trains during the observance of Holy Week this year

Published 1:40 PM, March 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Railway systems in Metro Manila will suspend operations for part of Holy Week this year.

Train operators said they would use the temporary shutdown to conduct maintenance activities.

Below are the schedules released by the train operators.

Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT3), North Avenue-Taft Avenue

Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Tuesday, March 27 - normal operations

Holy Wednesday, March 28 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed

Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations

Light Rail Transit Line 1 (LRT1), Roosevelt-Baclaran

Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations

Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed

Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations

Light Rail Transit Line 2 (LRT2), Santolan-Recto

Holy Monday, March 26 until Holy Wednesday, March 28 - normal operations (on Holy Wednesday, the last train from Santolan will leave at 10 pm and the last train from Recto will leave at 10:30 pm)

Maundy Thursday, March 29 until Easter Sunday, April 1 - closed

Monday, April 2 - back to normal operations

– Rappler.com