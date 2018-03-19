'It was an unfortunate event, but as you can see, my jet is now here in my hangar. We are cleared. We are free to fly again,' said Quiboloy in a post on his Facebook account

Published 6:48 PM, March 19, 2018

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder Apollo Quiboloy has returned to Davao City Monday, March 19, aboard the private plane which was earlier intercepted and held by authorities in Hawaii.

“It was an unfortunate event, but as you can see, my jet is now here in my hangar. We are cleared. We are free to fly again,” said Quiboloy in a Facebook post.

Quiboloy, whom the post said arrived in Davao City past 1 pm of Monday, was referring to an incident last month in Hawaii where he was temporarily detained by authorities.

Undeclared cash reaching $350,000 and rifle parts were found inside the Cessna Citation Sovereign, which the televangelist boarded with 5 other people for a trip back to the Philippines, according to a Hawaii News Now report.

The same report said the cash was found in a suitcase – $100-bills folded and slipped inside socks.

Aboard the same aircraft was Felina Salinas, a supporter of Quiboloy who claimed ownership of the cash-filled suitcase and was arrested for failing to declare the exact amount.

Quiboloy was said to have been detained for almost a day, but was released and soon took a separate commercial flight to Manila.

Following the incident, Quiboloy's spokesperson Israelito Torreon, said the pastor did not violate any US law, and found it surprising why he had to be detained in Honolulu when “he has just undergone a routine in America.”

Torreon also slammed reports that Quiboloy was detained, for detention would mean he commited a crime.

The pastor, whose church is based near Davao City’s Francisco Bangoy International Airport, was in Hawaii for a “worship and thanksgiving presentation.”

Following the incident, Quiboloy told his followers in a prayer rally to “spread the spirit of love” instead of paying attention to the reports

On Monday, the televangelist showed to a Sonshine Media Network crew the aircraft parking in his private hangar located at the KJC’s compound adjacent to the airport.

“I am again poised to travel around the world with this airplane this 2018,” said in the interview.

Authorities in Hawaii have held the private jet, valued at $15 million, and were reportedly working on its seizure, the Hawaii report added.

Quiboloy said: "Finally after the investigations in Hawaii, the customs officials released the plane... We are clear and we are free to fly again."

Quiboloy – who presents himself as the "Appointed Son of God" – is a long-time friend of President Rodrigo Duterte. Aside from a private jet, he also owns a Bell 429 helicopter, and had offered their use to Duterte for his presidential trips. – Rappler.com