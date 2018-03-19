This isn't the first time that the Ilocos Norte governor and former House member is summoned to a probe by the House committee on good government and public accountability

Published 7:48 AM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A little over 9 months after she was first made to appear before the House committee on good government and public accountability, Ilocos Norte Imee Marcos was once again the subject of a subpoena by the same committee for a probe that’s different but related to the first one.

The committee on Monday, March 19, approved the issuance of a subpoena to compel Marcos and 6 officials from the province to testify before the committee that is probing into the province’s use of tobacco excise tax and the “tangible benefits” it gave to tobacco farmers in the area. The resolution was filed by the progressive Makabayan bloc in the House.

The 6 officials who were also issued a subpoena include: Eden Battulayan, Pedro Agcaoili, Evangeline Tabulog, Josephine Calajate, Encarnacion Gaor, and Genedine Jambaro.

The committe wants Marcos and the 6 officials to appear before them and testify during the next hearing scheduled on March 21, 2018.

What’s happening? The House panel is holding hearings to probe the province’s use of the tobacco excise tax funds.

This is separate from an earlier resolution filed by Majority Leader Rodolfo Fariñas over the alleged misuse of the funds for the purchase of vehicles by the province.

Similar to the probe from the Fariñas resolution, the probe triggered from the Makabayan resolution had thus far led to suspicions that the Ilocos Norte province’s possibly misused cash advances and committed lapses in the procurement process. – Rappler.com