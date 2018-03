Watch the forum live on Rappler

Published 8:48 AM, March 20, 2018

The University of the Philippines (UP) and the Integrated Bar of the Philippines hold a forum at UP BGC on the Philippines’ withdrawal from the International Criminal Court Tuesday, March 20.

Invited guests include Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, Chief Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo, Commission on Human Rights Commissioner Roberto Cadiz, and Professor Antonio La Viña. – Rappler.com