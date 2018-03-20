'In view of actual and/or imminent threats posed by some groups, we are suspending classes at all levels in Metro Manila effective today, March 20, to safeguard the safety of students,' says Malacañang

Published 10:33 AM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Malacañang announced the suspension of classes in all levels in Metro Manila “effective” Tuesday, March 20, “to safeguard the safety of students.”

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque issued the statement late Tuesday morning, even after transportation groups already said they would not continue their transportation strike that day.

“In view of actual and/or imminent threats posed by some groups, we are suspending classes at all levels in Metro Manila effective today, March 20, to safeguard the safety of students,” Roque said.

“Meanwhile, for those outside Metro Manila, we leave the decision to suspend classes to the sound discretion of local government units (LGUs),” he added.

Roque said that the class suspension is based on the instructions of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“The President has instructed that he will suspend classes even with the slightest threat of a strike to ensure the protection and well-being of students,” he said.

“We reiterate that the government remains steadfast to modernize our public utility vehicles and will not be bullied or held hostage by some transport groups,” Roque added.

Roque said on Monday that Malacañang was considering a week-long class suspension due to the transport strike, which groups staged on Monday, March 19, as part of their continuing protest against the government's jeepney modernization program. – Rappler.com