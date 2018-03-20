'So much so that there is no dismissal anymore,' says Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II at a Malacañang press briefing

Published 12:31 PM, March 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines - Justice Secretary Vitaliano Aguirre II said on Tuesday, March 20, that he issued an order on Monday "vacating the dismissal" of charges against alleged drug lords Kerwin Espinosa and Peter Lim.

"So much so that there is no dismissal anymore," Aguirre said at a press briefing held inside Malacañang.

Aguirre added: "The case is now wide open," adding that all parties are now free to submit or present their evidence.

The investigation will be handled by a new prosecution panel composed of Senior Assistant Prosecutor Juan Pedro Navera, Assistant State Prosecutor Ana Noreen Devanadera, and Prosecution Attorney Herbert Calvin Abugan.

Aguirre said that President Rodrigo Duterte told him that "although there are rules, you should look at the pulse of the people."

Due to this order, Aguirre said the motion for reconsideration filed by the Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) is now considered moot because of a new investigation that will take place.

– Rappler.com